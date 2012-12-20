UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Khodorkovsky to walk free in 2014

* Khodorkovsky was jailed after falling out with Putin
* Sentence reduced, now due to be freed in 2014
* Putin says no personal grudge against former oil tycoon
* But Russian protest leader Navalny faces new charges
By Alexei Anishchuk and Alissa de Carbonnel
Dec 20 A Russian court reduced former oil tycoon
Mikhail Khodorkovsky's jail sentence for embezzlement by two
years on Thursday, clearing the way for one of President
Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics to walk free in October 2014.
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, is serving a
13-year sentence near the Arctic circle on charges of
multi-million dollar tax evasion and money laundering, a
punishment seen by Putin's critics as a politically-motivated
act of revenge.
One of the young tycoons who built fortunes after the Soviet
Union's 1991 collapse, Khodorkovsky, now 49, had appeared to
defy calls by the president for rich businessmen, or oligarchs,
to stay out of politics.
After his arrest, in 2003, his Yukos oil company was broken
up and sold off, mainly into state hands.
Once freed, some believe he could unite Russia's fragmented
opposition to pose a serious challenge to Putin, though he has
played down such speculation.
Putin once dismissed Khodorkovsky's case by saying thieves
must sit in jail. But asked about the ruling on Thursday, he
said he bore no grudge against him, saying he had not played any
role in the court's decision.
"As for Mikhail Borisovich (Khodorkovsky), there was no
personal persecution ... This is a purely an economic crime. The
court took its decision," Putin told his annual news conference.
"As regards my opinion that a thief must sit in jail, who is
against that? Should he walk the streets?," he said.
Putin said Khodorkovsky's sentence was reduced as a result
of a liberalisation of Russia's criminal laws.
Under the ruling, his business partner Platon Lebedev would
also be released early, in July 2014.
The two men's jailing during Putin's first spell as
president from 2000 until 2008 was widely criticised abroad.
Kremlin critics regard the two men as political prisoners -
a charge the Russian government denies.
CHARGES LEVELLED AT ANOTHER PUTIN FOE
Some Putin critics have drawn comparisons between
Khodorkovsky's case and criminal charges filed against Alexei
Navalny, the most prominent leader of large street protests
against Putin's nearly 13-year rule.
Investigators charged the anti-corruption blogger and his
younger brother Oleg on Thursday with being involved in a scheme
to cheat a mail transport company out of 55 million roubles
($1.79 million).
Navalny, 36, already faces up to 10 years in jail if found
guilty of separate earlier charges of theft from a state timber
company.
He denies any wrongdoing and says the accusations are
intended to persuade him to stop his opposition activities.
Civil rights activists said the new charges against Navalny
outweighed the news about Khodorkovsky and were a reminder of
how far Putin has been ready to go to crack down on dissent
since he began a third Kremlin term in May.
"This is typical Kremlin good-cop, bad-cop tactics that
fully reflects Vladimir Putin's ways," human rights activist Lev
Ponomaryov told Reuters.
CHANGES IN THE LEGAL CODE
Opposition leaders have said in the past that the Kremlin
would allow Khodorkovsky's release only when it was certain he
was no longer a political threat to Putin.
Putin says the judiciary is independent, but Khodorkovsky's
imprisonment was interpreted by the former KGB spy's opponents
as a warning to wealthy tycoons to stay out of politics. It was
also seen as the beginning of a Kremlin drive to increase state
control over lucrative oil investments.
Defence lawyers for Khodorkovsky and Lebedev had argued for
their sentences to be cut, saying the two men were charged twice
with the same crime when they were convicted in a second trial
in December 2010.
But defence lawyer Yuri Shmidt said the court had based its
decision solely on the retroactive entry into force of changes
in Russia's criminal law.
Pouring cold water on the ruling, Shmidt said he would not
believe it until Khodorkovsky was released.
"Maybe yet another case against him will appear or something
else will happen - until the day he leaves the penal colony it's
too early to say," Shmidt said.
Lebedev and Khodorkovsky have waged court battles for years
against their sentences, in Russia and at the European Court of
Human Rights. They have repeatedly hoped to secure early release
but their hopes have been dashed on previous occasions.
"This should not be seen as an act of humanitarianism or
mercy from the authorities," Pavel Chikov, head of the human
rights organization Agora, told Reuters.