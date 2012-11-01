Khodorkovsky's business partner wins 3-year cut in jail term

MOSCOW Nov 1 The business partner of former
Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky won a three-year
shortening of his prison sentence on Thursday, but a lawyer for
the fallen oil boss said his bid for a similar cut was still
lodged in a separate court.
Khodorkovsky and his associate Platon Lebedev were arrested
in 2003 and are serving 13-year jail terms for fraud, tax
evasion, theft and money laundering, in a case that has damaged
Russia's image abroad.
They say their arrests were part of a Kremlin campaign to
tighten the state's grip on the lucrative oil sector and punish
Khodorkovsky, 49, for challenging the political domination of
President Vladimir Putin.
"Lebedev's sentence was lowered to 10 years in prison," said
Natalya Sidorak, a judge at a district court in the town of
Velsk, where the 55-year-old is serving his term.
The same court had cut Lebedev's sentence by three years and
four months in August, citing legal changes softening punishment
for financial crimes. But another court struck down the ruling
and asked the Velsk court to reconsider.
Khodorkovsky's defence lawyer Vadim Klyuvgant told Reuters
his client was seeking a similar result to Lebedev.
"We are also trying to do that, though in a slightly
different legal procedure. The Supreme Court said the matter
should be considered and passed it on to the Moscow city court,
which until now has not started dealing with it," he said.
Thursday's ruling cuts Lebedev's sentence by exactly three
years to 10, while prosecutors were seeking a term of 11 years
and three months, Lebedev's defence lawyer said. It paves the
way for his release in July 2013.
Lebedev and Khodorkovsky, former head of oil group Yukos and
once Russia's richest man, were convicted in 2005 and had their
sentences extended at a second trial in 2010.
Putin, who has sharply criticised Khodorkovsky in public
over the years, is now serving his third term as Russia's
president after winning elections in March that his critics say
were marred by fraud.
Opponents of the former KGB officer accuse him of
orchestrating a crackdown on dissent since his May inauguration
to stifle dissent and curb a wave of protests that swept through
Moscow and other big cities in the winter.
The protest movement has since then struggled to make any
significant inroads into Putin's grip on power.