Switzerland gives Khodorkovsky 3-month Schengen visa

GENEVA Dec 30 Switzerland granted a three-month
visa on Friday to Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Russian former oil
tycoon who was released from prison earlier two weeks ago.
The visa allows Khodorkovsky to travel within the Schengen
area, which includes the majority of the European Union and
several countries outside the bloc, including Switzerland.
Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed it was granting a
visa in a brief statement, but said it would give no further
details, citing data protection reasons.
