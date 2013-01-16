UPDATE 1-Reputed organised crime boss shot dead in Russian capital

* Elderly "Grandpa Hassan", 75, gunned down on Moscow street
* Served jail time in Soviet era, survived assassination
By Alexei Anishchuk and Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 16 One of Russia's most prominent
reputed crime bosses, a 75-year-old nicknamed "Grandpa Hassan"
who survived time in Soviet jails and assassination attempts,
was shot dead on a Moscow street on Wednesday in what may have
been a turf war, authorities said.
After the criminal chaos that characterised the 1991
break-up of the Soviet Union, President Vladimir Putin has
claimed credit for bringing order to Russia since he rose to
power in 2000. But Kremlin critics say corruption has worsened
and contract killings on city streets continue, if less
frequently.
An unidentified gunman hit Georgian-born Aslan Usoyan with a
single bullet and he died shortly afterward in hospital, the
federal Investigative Committee said. It said a woman at the
scene suffered two gunshot wounds.
A Committee statement said six 9mm bullet casings were found
on a stairwell between the fifth and sixth floors of a building
across the street from where Usoyan was hit, suggesting the
gunman fired from there.
Authorities, it said, were conducting ballistics tests and
considering potential motives "connected to the criminal
activity of the victim and possible conflicts with other
representatives of the same milieu."
Usoyan was shot in the head outside a restaurant, Interfax
news agency reported, citing a police official it did not name.
The midafternoon killing on a snowy street about 1 km (half
a mile) from the Kremlin ended a life of alleged crime that
began with a conviction in then-Soviet Georgia, for resisting
police, when Usoyan was 19 years old.
He later served terms for crimes including theft and
"speculation" - essentially selling at a profit, which was often
illegal and under close scrutiny in the communist Soviet Union.
He earned the underworld title of "vor v zakone" - or thief
in law - meaning a criminal godfather.
After the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991, there were
almost daily killings across Russia as criminal gangs battled to
gain control of lucrative businesses and carve up territory.
According to Russian media reports, in the years after the
Soviet collapse Usoyan headed a crime network involved in
illegal gambling, drug and weapons sales, and natural resources
extraction, with stakes in former Soviet republics and beyond.
CONTRACT KILLINGS
Usoyan survived a contract hit in September 2010 when a
gunman shot him in the stomach as he got out of his car near his
apartment on Moscow's main street. Media reports at the time
linked that shooting to a conflict between crime groups.
The Investigative Committee said Usoyan had survived more
than one assassination attempt.
His killing echoed that of criminal boss Vyacheslav Ivankov,
known as Yaponchik, whose saga also spanned the communist and
post-Soviet eras but included jail in the United States on
extortion charges.
Ivankov had tried to mediate in Usoyan's reported conflict
with another reputed crime figure but was shot in the stomach by
a sniper in Moscow in July 2009 and died that October.
That same year, Usoyan said that he had left organised crime
behind him. He told a interviewer he was "far from all that",
referring to the criminal world, and that he lived on a pension,
according to a transcript published by newspaper Komsomolskaya
Pravda.
Asked whether he lived on his pension alone, Usoyan gave a
wry reply that translates as: "Kind of, yes."