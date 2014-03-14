版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 14日 星期五 16:48 BJT

Kremlin website hit by "powerful" cyber attack

MOSCOW, March 14 Hackers knocked out the Russian presidency's website several times on Friday and brought down the central bank website, the Kremlin press service said.

"A powerful cyber attack is under way on the (Kremlin) site," a Kremlin spokeswoman said, adding that the attack was continuing and security experts were trying to prevent further disruptions.

She did not say who was believed to be behind the cyber attack.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐