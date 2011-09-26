Russian Finance Minister Kudrin ousted

DIMITROVGRAD, Russia, Sept 26 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accepted Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin's resignation on Monday after the veteran finance minister and deputy prime minister refused to work in a government that Medvedev is expected to lead.

"I have resigned. My resignation was accepted," Kudrin told Reuters. Medvedev's spokeswoman said the president had signed Kudrin's resignation papers. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)