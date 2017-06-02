UPDATE 1-Rosneft expands in Iraq's Kurdistan with exploration, pipeline deals

* Signs production-sharing deals for five oil blocks
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 Russian oil major
Rosneft agreed on Friday to explore and develop five
fields in Iraq's Kurdistan as the company seeks to become a key
player in one of the world's newest and fastest-growing oil
provinces.
Kremlin-controlled Rosneft this year became the first oil
major to pre-finance Kurdish crude exports, an activity long
dominated by trading houses, which had bankrolled the
semi-autonomous region amid its fight against Islamic State and
a budget crisis caused by low oil prices.
On Friday, Rosneft and the government of Kurdistan signed
production-sharing deals for five oil blocks, with Rosneft
saying it would also aim to explore for gas in the future.
Igor Sechin, Rosneft chief executive and a close ally of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the company was widening
cooperation with Kurdistan following the first direct purchases
of Kurdish oil for Rosneft's German refineries earlier this
year.
"The agreements ... set an example of well-weighed
investments in one of the key Middle East regions, which will
make it possible for the company to expand its exploration and
production geography, provide feedstock for Rosneft's growing
refining network and to raise profitability of our international
assets," Sechin said in a statement.
The documents were signed by Sechin and Kurdish natural
resources minister Ashti Hawrami on the sidelines of Russia's
main investment show, the St Petersburg International Economic
Forum, where Putin was due to meet Kurdish premier Nechirvan
Barzani.
Iraq had long opposed Kurdish independent oil sales but has
lately eased its stance amid joint efforts by the regional
government and Baghdad to defeat Islamic State.
Rosneft and Kurdistan also said they had agreed on
"monetization of the export oil pipeline in Kurdistan" with
Rosneft getting access to the regional transportation system,
which has throughput capacity of 700,000 barrels per day (bpd).
By the end of 2017, Kurdistan plans to expand the pipeline
to 1 million bpd, or 1 percent of global output, betting on the
arrival of new volumes from fresh developments.
Kurdish oil production has been mainly led in recent years
by mid-sized firms including Genel. Larger companies such as
Exxon Mobil and Chevron are still at the
exploratory stage and have recently returned some blocks to
Kurdistan after disappointing searches.
Rosneft said the deals signed on Friday would allow it to
talk about "full entry in one of the most promising regions of
the developing global energy market".
Kurdistan estimates its recoverable reserves at 45 billion
barrels of oil and 5.66 trillion cubic metres of gas.
