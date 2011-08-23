Russia suspends launches over costly satellite loss

* Temporarily grounds workhorse Proton-M carrier rocket
* Latest in a string of space industry setbacks
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Aug. 23 Russia suspended launches of its
chief Proton-M rocket on Tuesday over the multimillion-dollar
loss of a communications satellite, the latest in a string of
embarrassing setbacks that have dogged the industry.
Russia's space agency said the failure of the rocket's upper
stage, responsible for boosting satellites into final orbit, was
the most likely cause for last week's botched launch, it said in
a statement.
Roskosmos said its experts were still trying to link back up
with the $265-million Express AM4 satellite, billed by its maker
EADS as the most powerful ever built in Europe, after
it disappeared from monitors shortly after launch last Thursday.
The costly debacle on Russia's principal launch vehicle for
heavy commercial and military satellites is a major
embarrassment for the aerospace industry, coming on the heels of
a series of other mishaps.
With 10 more Proton-M launches planned this year, the rocket
is the backbone of Russia's space industry and has seen several
upgrades since the Soviet era to extend its lifespan.
Space officials blame the Proton-M's recently developed
upper stage Briz-M for dropping the Express AM4 onto the wrong
path last week.
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) has
pinpointed the satellite's location, but unless experts manage
to re-establish contact and manoeuvre it back into the correct
orbit it will be useless to planned digital television, Internet
and government communication services.
A similar breakdown of the Briz-KM upper stage on another
Russian rocket led to the loss of a key military Earth-mapping
satellite earlier this year.
Space officials said the suspension would not delay the
launch of a GLONASS navigation satellite later this week -- one
in a series aimed at making up for the expensive loss of three
satellites earlier this year.
The poorly-insured orbiters crashed into the Pacific Ocean
after a failed February launch, costing veteran space agency
head Anatoly Perminov his job and setting back Kremlin plans for
a global positioning system to rival the U.S.-made GPS.
Perminov was replaced this spring by former deputy defence
minister and space forces commander Vladimir Popovkin.
(Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Elizabeth
Fullerton)