Russia's Lavrov says "reset" with U.S. cannot last forever

* Lavrov says United States, Russia must build on "reset"
* Rejects criticism over Pussy Riot verdict
* Reiterates opposition to toppling Syrian leader
MOSCOW, Oct 3 Russia and the United States must
do more to strengthen relations because the "reset" in ties
cannot continue forever, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in
an interview published on Wednesday.
U.S. President Barack Obama called for the reset in ties
before taking office in 2008 but relations have been strained by
differences over issues such as missile defence, human rights
and the conflict in Syria.
"If we talk about the 'reset', it is clear that, using
computer terminology, it cannot last forever. Otherwise it would
not be a 'reset' but a programme failure," Lavrov told the
Kommersant business daily.
"Instead of dwelling on the name of this or that stage, we
should think about how to develop our relations. Or, again using
computer specialists' terminology, we should update the
software."
Lavrov said deepening economic cooperation would help
improve ties between the former Cold War enemies but that some
moves would have to wait until after the U.S. presidential
election next month.
Republican candidate Mitt Romney has accused Obama of being
soft on Moscow during his four-year term and described Russia as
the United States' "number one geopolitical foe".
The jailing of three women from the Pussy Riot punk band for
two years in August over a profane "punk prayer" against
President Vladimir Putin in a Russian Orthodox cathedral also
prompted criticism from Washington.
Lavrov said there was a distorted image of Russia in the
West and dismissed suggestions the verdict was politically
motivated or that it amounted to pressure on the opposition.
He reiterated that Russia would not back efforts to topple
President Bashar al-Assad to end the conflict in Syria, saying
this would be "incitement to fratricidal war" that put at risk
hundreds of thousands of lives.