Russian foodchain Lenta narrows IPO guidance to $10-$10.25/GDR - sources

MOSCOW Feb 27 Russian hypermarket chain Lenta has narrowed guidance for its initial public offering (IPO) to $10-$10.25 per global depositary receipt (GDR), two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The previous guidance for Lenta's London IPO stood at $10-$11 per GDR. Sources said that order books - which will be closed later on Thursday - were covered within the new range.
