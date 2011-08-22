Russia firms seen shut out of Libya post-Gaddafi

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian energy firms are likely to be barred from resuming work in Libya if NATO-backed rebels succeed in overthrowing Muammar Gaddafi, a Russia-Libya business group said on Monday.
"We have lost Libya completely," Aram Shegunts, director general of the Russia-Libya Business Council, told Reuters.
"Our companies won't be given the green light to work there. If anyone thinks otherwise they are wrong. Our companies will lose everything there because NATO will prevent them from doing their business in Libya."
Gazprom (GAZP.MM), Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) and Tatneft TATN3.MM have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in oil and gas exploration in Libya, but suspended operations after an uprising broke out earlier this year against Gaddafi's rule. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement