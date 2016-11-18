UPDATE 2-U.S. says concerned over Russia blocking access to LinkedIn

* Moscow says user data must be stored on Russian servers
* LinkedIn blocked for failing to comply
* Twitter and Facebook could also be affected
(Adds minister's comments)
By Christian Lowe and Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Nov 18 The U.S. government said on
Friday it was deeply concerned over Russia's decision to block
public access to networking site LinkedIn, saying it created a
precedent that could be used to justify blocking other sites
operating in Russia.
LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United
States, is the first major social network to be blocked under a
new law that requires firms holding Russian citizens' data to
store it on servers on Russian soil.
Internet services analysts say other tech firms, including
Facebook and Twitter, could also find access
blocked unless they move data onto Russian-based servers.
Maria Olson, spokeswoman at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, said
Washington urged the Russian authorities to restore access
immediately to LinkedIn, and said the restrictions harmed
competition and the Russian people.
"The United States is deeply concerned by Russia's decision
to block access to the website LinkedIn," Olson said in a
statement sent to Reuters.
"This decision is the first of its kind and sets a troubling
precedent that could be used to justify shutting down any
website that contains Russian user data."
Russian Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said the
decision to block LinkedIn had been made by two courts but
suggested the company's problems in Russia could still be
resolved.
"We hope a constructive dialogue can solve this situation,"
he told reporters on a visit to Ljubljana. "All foreign
companies have to act in line with the law and there are many
that have no problems with respecting the legislation."
On Friday, anyone attempting to access the LinkedIn website
via Russian telecoms operator MTS saw a message in Russian
saying: "Access to the resource you requested is restricted."
Attempts to access the site via Vimpelcom, another major
telecoms operator, were also unsuccessful.
Russia's government says the new requirements are designed
to ensure personal data on Russian consumers is properly
protected, something it says can only be done if the servers are
inside Russian jurisdiction.
Critics say the new law is part of an attack on social
networks in a country which has increasingly tightened control
over the Internet. The Kremlin has denied it is practising
online censorship.
In a message sent via email to its Russian users, LinkedIn
said it regretted the decision to block access, and was seeking
meetings with the telecoms regulator. "We are considering all
possible ways to resolve this situation," said the message.
The firm has over 6 million registered users in Russia.
Russian authorities started taking action after a court this
month rejected an appeal lodged by LinkedIn against an earlier
ruling that its site should be blocked.
Matthew Hammond, chief financial officer of London-listed
Mail.ru, which runs some of Russia's most popular
Internet services, said there are likely to be further actions
against non-compliant firms.
"Will the Russia government enforce it more widely? I don't
know. It seems a reasonable assumption that it probably will,"
Hammond told investors at the Morgan Stanley European Tech,
Media and Telecom conference in Barcelona on Thursday.
