UPDATE 2-Russia upholds LinkedIn ban over data protection fears

(Adds LinkedIn comment)
MOSCOW Nov 10 A Russian court on Thursday
upheld a decision to block the website of social networking
company LinkedIn Corp., Interfax news agency reported,
setting a precedent for the way foreign internet firms operate
in the country.
Russia's Roskomnadzor communications watchdog has said
LinkedIn, which has more than 6 million registered users in
Russia, was violating a law requiring websites which store the
personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers.
Moscow has said the law, introduced in 2014 but never
previously enforced, is aimed at protecting Russians' personal
data. Critics see it as an attack on social networks in a
country which has increasingly tightened control over the
Internet in recent years.
Moscow's Tagansky District Court ruled in August that
LinkedIn's site should be blocked, but the decision had not yet
come into force pending a company appeal.
"The decision of the Tagansky District Court has been
upheld, the appeal by LinkedIn Corporation is unsatisfactory,"
Interfax quoted a court decision as saying.
Russia will take action to block LinkedIn's website within
the next week, RIA news agency cited a Roskomnadzor spokesman as
saying.
"LinkedIn's vision is to create economic opportunity for the
entire global workforce. The Russian court's decision has the
potential to deny access to LinkedIn for the millions of members
we have in Russia and the companies that use LinkedIn to grow
their businesses," a LinkedIn's spokesman told Reuters.
"We remain interested in a meeting with Roskomnadzor to
discuss their data localization request."
Roskomnadzor did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
While some companies such as online reservations site
Booking.com have said they will transfer the necessary data to
Russian servers, it is unclear whether others, including
Facebook and Alphabet unit Google, will comply
with the law.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Jack Stubbs and Anastasia
Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Jack Stubbs; Editing
by David Evans and Elaine Hardcastle)