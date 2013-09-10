版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Russia to allow LNG exports for state companies, LNG-oriented gas fields-source

MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Energy Ministry has drafted a proposal to allow liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by companies which hold licences that oblige them to build LNG-plants or send the gas for liquefaction to a plant determined by the government, a source familiar with the proposals said on Tuesday.

The source told Reuters that the draft document also proposed allowing LNG exports by companies with state holdings of at least 50 percent - if they send LNG abroad from offshore fields. The Energy Ministry declined immediate comment.

