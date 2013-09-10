Russia to allow LNG exports for state companies, LNG-oriented gas fields-source

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices largest STACR deal to date
* Freddie Mac - Priced a $1.32 billion structured agency credit risk debt notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Energy Ministry has drafted a proposal to allow liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by companies which hold licences that oblige them to build LNG-plants or send the gas for liquefaction to a plant determined by the government, a source familiar with the proposals said on Tuesday.
The source told Reuters that the draft document also proposed allowing LNG exports by companies with state holdings of at least 50 percent - if they send LNG abroad from offshore fields. The Energy Ministry declined immediate comment.
* Westar Energy Inc - On March 29, 2017 received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy, Inc. employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble