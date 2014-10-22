Russia's Kudrin sees no sign of further Western sanctions

LONDON Oct 22 There is no sign the West will
further tighten economic sanctions on Russia, the country's
former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Wednesday, and
predicted the country would avoid recession.
Speaking at a Moscow Exchange event, Kudrin also urged
Russian authorities to push ahead with reforms of its key
institutions and that the rouble's recent plunge was a
reflection of the market's fundamentals.
Kudrin served as a finance minister for 11 years before
being ousted three years ago in a bitter and public conflict
with the then-president, now Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
(Reporting By Liisa Tuhkanen)