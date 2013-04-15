Russia's LSR Q1 new contracts flat year-on-year

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MOSCOW, April 15 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Monday the value of new contracts signed in the first-quarter was flat year-on-year at 10 billion roubles ($322.23 million), as it reiterated its 2013 sales target.
The company said in a statement that it signed new contracts for the sale of 119,000 square metres in the first three months of the year, up 7 percent in annual terms.
LSR said the operating results for the first quarter allowed the company to reiterate full-year new contract sales guidance of 570,000 square metres.
The company reiterated also its 2013 sales guidance of building materials, including 6.5 million cubic metres of crushed granite and 11 million cubic metres of sand.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.