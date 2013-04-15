版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 16:01 BJT

Russia's LSR Q1 new contracts flat year-on-year

MOSCOW, April 15 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Monday the value of new contracts signed in the first-quarter was flat year-on-year at 10 billion roubles ($322.23 million), as it reiterated its 2013 sales target.

The company said in a statement that it signed new contracts for the sale of 119,000 square metres in the first three months of the year, up 7 percent in annual terms.

LSR said the operating results for the first quarter allowed the company to reiterate full-year new contract sales guidance of 570,000 square metres.

The company reiterated also its 2013 sales guidance of building materials, including 6.5 million cubic metres of crushed granite and 11 million cubic metres of sand.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐