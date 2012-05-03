Russia launches 4G tender, to name winners in July

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
MOSCOW May 3 Russia on Thursday launched a tender for long-awaited licences on Long Term Evolution (LTE), or 4G, network services, expecting to announce the winners on July 12, a government watchdog said.
LTE promises download speeds more than double that of 3G and is designed for data, rather than voice.
The Roskomnadzor watchdog said it would offer four lots to cover Russia's vast territory with the LTE network, adding that "the competition rules practically rule out a possibility for the same operator winning in more than one lot."
Russia's top three mobile phone firms - MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom - as well as Tele2 and long-distance operator Rostelecom have yet to secure enough spectrum to roll out full 4G services in Russia.
In March, Tele2 Russia and a state radio institute began tests of LTE technology over 1800 mhz frequencies in the Russian city of Omsk.
Earlier this month, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note the big three mobile operators and Rostelecom should prevail in the forthcoming LTE tender.
Roskomnadzor said it would oblige the tender winners to roll out the LTE network within seven years from 2013.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
