Russia's Lukoil sees flat 2015 dividend, says to enter project with Chevron

MOSCOW Nov 21 Russia's second-largest oil company Lukoil expects its dividend payments next year to be at the same level as in 2014, while its investment programme will be cut by $2 billion to $14 billion, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said on Friday.

He also told reporters that Lukoil planned to enter a project in Nigeria with U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)