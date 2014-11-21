版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 17:28 BJT

Russia's Lukoil sees flat 2015 dividend, says to enter project with Chevron

MOSCOW Nov 21 Russia's second-largest oil company Lukoil expects its dividend payments next year to be at the same level as in 2014, while its investment programme will be cut by $2 billion to $14 billion, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said on Friday.

He also told reporters that Lukoil planned to enter a project in Nigeria with U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
