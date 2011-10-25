Russia LUKOIL eyes $100 bln in capex till 2021-CEO

BUDENNOVSK, Russia Oct 25 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL plans to spend around $100 billion on capital expenditure over the next 10 years as the company expands abroad, LUKOIL's head Vagit Alekperov said on Tuesday.

He also said that LUKOIL aims to double gas production to more than 40 billion cubic metres a year during the same time span. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)