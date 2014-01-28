Russia's Lukoil sees Iraqi West Qurna-2 output rising to 400,000 bpd

MOSCOW Jan 28 Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, expects to reach production of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its Iraqi West Qurna-2 field this autumn, with initial output of 120,000 bpd seen in April-May, CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Tuesday.

Alekperov, also the largest shareholder at Lukoil, told reporters that the company's planned investments this year would be in line with 2013 at around $20 billion.

He added that Lukoil, which has just signed a cooperation agreement with Mexican state-run firm Pemex, will examine possible joint projects this autumn.