Russia's Lukoil sees Iraqi West Qurna-2 output rising to 400,000 bpd

MOSCOW Jan 28 Lukoil, Russia's No.2
oil producer, expects to reach production of 400,000 barrels per
day (bpd) at its Iraqi West Qurna-2 field this autumn, with
initial output of 120,000 bpd seen in April-May, CEO Vagit
Alekperov said on Tuesday.
Alekperov, also the largest shareholder at Lukoil, told
reporters that the company's planned investments this year would
be in line with 2013 at around $20 billion.
He added that Lukoil, which has just signed a cooperation
agreement with Mexican state-run firm Pemex, will examine
possible joint projects this autumn.