版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 14:44 BJT

Russia's Lukoil sees flat or lower global oil prices - Rossiya 24 TV

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer, expects global oil prices to remain flat or decline, its Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said on Friday.

"If previously we were forecasting $100 (per barrel), now it's $90-95," Alekperov told Rossiya 24 television. He did not give a time frame.

Brent crude was flat at $97.69 a barrel on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐