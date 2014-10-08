Russia's Lukoil launches Siberian oilfield ahead of schedule

IMILORSKOYE FIELD, Russia Oct 8 Russia's No.2
oil producer Lukoil launched an oilfield in western
Siberia ahead of schedule on Wednesday, a major step in its
drive to prop up falling production and to weather U.S.
sanctions over Ukraine.
The United States imposed sanctions on Lukoil and other
Russian energy companies last month, preventing U.S. firms from
supporting the Russian firms' activities in exploration or
production from deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects.
The sanctions have also limited the companies' access to
Western capital markets.
"The field is launched, though there is a difficulty with
raising finance," Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov told
reporters at the Imilorskoye field.
The ceremony was held near the town of Kogalym, which is
represented by the letter "K" in the Lukoil's acronym. The other
two first letters stand for Siberian towns of Longepas and Urai.
The field, which is part of the Imilorskoye group of fields
with total extractable oil reserves of 194 million tonnes (1.4
billion barrels), was originally due to be launched in March
next year.
West Siberia is at the heart of Russia's oil industry, the
world's largest by output. However, oil production there has
been on decline due to depletion at the fields.
The company, controlled by Alekperov and his deputy Leonid
Fedun, managed to halt a decline in oil production last year
after three straight years of decreasing production thanks to
its new assets in Russia.
Lukoil plans to produce 200 tonnes of oil per day at the
field this year. In 2015, it plans to produce 300,000-400,000
tonnes, while in five years annual output is set to reach 3
million tonnes with a future maximum annual production of 5
million tonnes.
The company's investments into the field are set to reach
100 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) in 20 years, Alekperov said.
He did not specify the concrete period.
Lukoil's oil production stood at 90.8 million tonnes in
2013. The company expects the output to stabilise this year.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin
and Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)