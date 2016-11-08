Russia's Lukoil says not interested in Rosneft privatisation

BRUSSELS Nov 8 Russia's No.2 oil producer
Lukoil is not interested in buying shares in its
larger peer Rosneft, Lukoil's vice president Leonid
Fedun said on Tuesday.
"As far as I know the question is decided. The shares will
be bought by Rosneftegaz," Fedun said, referring to the
state-controlled holding which controls Rosneft.
Last week, Russian business daily Vedomosti cited a source
as saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Lukoil's
Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov the opportunity to take
part in Rosneft's privatisation.
Fedun also said that the company was ready to join a
possible oil output freeze if such a decision taken by the OPEC
group.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)