Russia's Lukoil says sells filling stations in Ukraine to AMIC

MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's second largest oil producer Lukoil said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 240 filling stations and six petroleum storage facilities in Ukraine to Austria's AMIC Energy Management GmbH (AMIC) to "optimise its asset structure".

Lukoil said due diligence of the assets was under way and the companies were preparing to sign a sale-and-purchase contract. It did not disclose financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
