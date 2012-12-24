Russian prosecutors seek innocent verdict in Magnitsky's death

* Prison official sole defendant in rights lawyer's death
* Russia plans reprisal for US bill punishing rights abusers
* Magnitsky widow's lawyer: prosecutors covering themselves
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Dec 24 Russian prosecutors on Monday
dropped their accusations against the only person being tried in
connection with the prison death of anti-corruption lawyer
Sergei Magnitsky, asking a court to find a former prison
official not guilty.
The surprise move in the trial of Dmitry Kratov came in the
midst of a row between Moscow and Washington over U.S.
legislation meant to punish Russians seen as linked to the death
of Magnitsky and other alleged human rights violations.
If the court clears Kratov, a former deputy head of a jail
where Magnitsky spent part of a year, it will fuel accusations
by Kremlin critics that the Russian government has no intention
of seeking justice in a case that has blackened Russia's image.
"We have not determined what happened, and the biggest
tragedy here is that ... this may have been our last chance to
ask questions" of people who may have been involved, said Dmitry
Kharitonov, a lawyer for Magnitsky's widow and family.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Dec. 14 signed a law known as
the Magnitsky Act, which directs his administration to bar
accused Russian human rights violators from entering the United
States and freeze any assets they have in U.S. banks.
Russia is retaliating with a bill expected to be approved by
the upper house of parliament this week. It would apply similar
measures to Americans accused of violating the rights of
Russians and also bar Americans from adopting Russian children.
Magnitsky died in November 2009 after nearly a year in jail
- the victim, former colleagues say, of retribution from the
same police investigators he had accused of stealing $230
million from the state through fraudulent tax refunds.
His death caused an international outcry and Kremlin critics
said it underscored the dangers risks run by Russians who
challenge the authorities. The Kremlin's own human rights
council said Magnitsky was probably beaten to death.
ROLE REVERSAL
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's president at the time, fired
several senior prison officials and ordered a investigation, but
Kratov, charged with negligence, is the only person now on trial
or facing trial in connection with his death.
State prosecutor Konstantin Bokov told the court there was
no direct link between the actions of Kratov - who he said
followed the rules of his job and had never received a health
complaint from Magnitsky - and the lawyer's death.
The court is expected to rule on Friday on Kratov's guilt or
innocence.
Kharitonov said a guilty verdict was still possible but
unlikely, and he accused the prosecutors of avoiding testimony
by several witnesses by saying last week that there was enough
evidence for a guilty verdict and speeding the trial to an end.
"The prosecutors essentially defended Kratov, rather than
prosecuting him," he said in an interview on cable TV and
internet channel Dozhd.
He said he believed Russian prosecutors want Kratov cleared
to avoid any suggestion they themselves are culpable in the
death of Magnitsky, which occurred after prosecutors backed
efforts to keep him in jail on tax evasion charges.
Kharitonov said the prosecutors also wanted to ensure they
were on the right side in the conflict over the new U.S. law.
"The easiest thing for the prosecutor's office to do is to
say that nobody is guilty - and if nobody is guilty, then why is
the Magnitsky Act needed?" the lawyer said.
He said Magnitsky's family would demand that the state
continue investigating his death.