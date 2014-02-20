Russia's Mail.Ru forecasts slowing revenue growth for 2014

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
MOSCOW Feb 20 Russian Internet group Mail.Ru said on Thursday revenue growth for the coming year would slow from the previous year, but core profitability would be maintained.
It forecasted revenue growth of 22-24 percent, driven by growth in advertising and games, but below the 29.6 percent revenue growth it reported for last year to 27.4 billion roubles ($767.4 million).
However, Mail.Ru, part-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, said it would maintain core profitability with EBITDA margins of between 53-54 percent in 2014, just slightly below the 55.1 percent recorded last year.
Net profit for 2013 rose 36.1 percent to 11.4 billion roubles, the company said.
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.