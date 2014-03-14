Stocks of Russian utilities, steelmakers, banks fall sharply on Friday

BRIEF-Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Wilcon for about $600 mln
* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for approximately $600 million
MOSCOW, March 14 Stocks in Russian utilities, steelmakers and banks fell sharply on Friday, two days before Crimea holds a referendum to vote on joining Russia.
The benchmark MICEX stock index fell 3.40 percent, also hit by slowing growth in China which hurt risk-appetite. Sberbank, Russia's largest bank and top blue chip, lost around 6 percent.
* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for approximately $600 million
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0100 GMT on Monday:
* Wesco International - CEO John J. Engel's 2016 total compensation was $7 million versus $6 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ppNlv0) Further company coverage: