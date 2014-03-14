版本:
Stocks of Russian utilities, steelmakers, banks fall sharply on Friday

MOSCOW, March 14 Stocks in Russian utilities, steelmakers and banks fell sharply on Friday, two days before Crimea holds a referendum to vote on joining Russia.

The benchmark MICEX stock index fell 3.40 percent, also hit by slowing growth in China which hurt risk-appetite. Sberbank, Russia's largest bank and top blue chip, lost around 6 percent.
