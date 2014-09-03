版本:
Russian shares, rouble surge after Russian and Ukrainian presidents agree ceasefire

MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian shares surged after Ukraine's President Poroshenko said that he had agreed with President Vladimir Putin on a permanent ceasefire in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

At 0810 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3.9 percent on the day at 1,224 points, with the rouble-based MICEX index up 2.6 percent to 1,437 points.

The rouble also soared, gaining 1.3 pct against the dollar to 36.98. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
