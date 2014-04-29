版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 14:15 BJT

Russia's shares rise in early trading, day after sanctions increased

MOSCOW, April 29 Russian shares rose on their opening on Tuesday, a day after a new round of sanctions were imposed by the West on Russian companies and individuals.

Russia's main indexes, the rouble-traded MICEX and the dollar-denominated RTS index, both rose in early trading, up 1.8 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Stocks closed up on Monday on relief that no major listed companies were included in the sanctions.

(Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Jason Bush)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐