Rouble hovers above 4-year low, Russian stocks edge up

MOSCOW Jan 16 The rouble was marginally weaker
on Thursday, a day after hitting its lowest level since 2009, as
the central bank shows its determination to allow the rouble to
float.
At 0810 GMT the rouble was down 0.1 percent to 38.86 against
the dollar-euro basket that the central bank uses to determine
its interventions, still stronger than Wednesday's low point of
38.88.
The rouble was 0.1 percent weaker at 33.42 against the
dollar, and 0.2 percent weaker at 45.50 against
the euro.
This week, the central bank reiterated that it did not have
any target for the rouble and was continuing to wind down its
market interventions, as part of its long-term goal of floating
the currency from next year.
On Thursday it moved the rouble's corridor against the
basket for the third time in seven days, illustrating how the
currency is now largely floating.
The central bank's hands-off approach has unnerved
investors, at a time when emerging market currencies are coming
under pressure because of the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment
to reduce its monetary stimulus.
However, the rouble typically strengthens in the second half
of each month as large exporters stock up on local currency to
pay end-of-month taxes.
Russian stock indexes registered small gains on Thursday.
The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.2 percent to
1489.9 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS had
risen 0.2 percent to 1404.4.
Russian shares have started the year on a sour note, in
common with other emerging markets, but equity markets were
cheered on Wednesday by an upward revision of the World Bank's
2014 global growth forecast, to 3.2 percent from 3 percent.
NASDAQ-listed shares in Russian electronic payment company
QIWI fell by 17 percent by the U.S. market close on
Wednesday on concerns over proposed Russian legal changes.
The amendments would reduce the maximum payment allowed from
anonymous e-wallets and introduce other restrictions that are
part of a campaign to tighten anti-terrorist legislation.
