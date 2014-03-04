UPDATE 3-Russian stocks, rouble rebound as Putin breaks silence on Ukraine

* Russian stocks up more than 5 pct
* Sentiment lifted as Moscow orders troops back to base
* Putin slams "coup" but plays down invasion threat
* Investors wary of economic effect of Ukraine crisis
By Jason Bush and Zlata Garasyuta
MOSCOW, March 4 Russian assets rebounded on
Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin said he would only use force
in neighbouring Ukraine as a last resort.
The mood on the markets was calmer after panic selling on
Monday when escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia sent
Moscow's main stock indexes plummeting and forced the central
bank to unexpectedly raise interest rates - by a hefty 150 basis
points - and burn its way through as much as $12 billion of
reserves to prop up the rouble.
By 1400 GMT on Tuesday the rouble-denominated MICEX share
index had rebounded 5.2 percent to 1,356 points, while
the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 6.1 percent at
1,184 points. The indexes have yet to fully recover Monday's
more than 10 percent declines.
"From morning today we've seen good demand for liquid shares
from foreign hedge-funds and also long-only funds. Oddly enough
American investors are also buying," said Andrei Yarnikh, equity
salesman at UBS.
"It looks like Western countries aren't so intent on
introducing sanctions against Russia, and the threat of bringing
(Russian) troops into Ukraine has also lessened."
Markets were cheered initially when Putin ordered the end of
large-scale military exercises in Russia, and gained a further
boost after his comments at a press conference, his first on the
crisis.
Putin slammed Western powers for backing what he called an
"armed seizure of power" in Ukraine, but also emphasised that he
saw no immediate need for Russian military intervention, which
he described as a "last resort".
He also said Russia was willing to work with Western states
and the International Monetary Fund on financial assistance for
Ukraine, and cooperate with the new authorities in Kiev although
Russia does not regard them as legitimate.
"People are bored of expecting a bad scenario in Ukraine and
have started to believe that there will be no military scenario
and a confrontation of the Ukrainian army with Russia won't
happen," said Oleg Dushin, senior analyst at Zerich Capital
Management.
"The fear that Russian troops might go into, say, Kharkiv
(in eastern Ukraine), isn't now on the agenda. You could say
that the question of a Third World War has been removed," he
said.
The rouble also rebounded, after sliding 2 percent on
Monday. At 0930 GMT it was up 1.2 percent to 36.10 against the
dollar and was up 0.8 percent at 49.75 versus the
euro.
Against the dollar-euro basket it was up 1 percent at 42.20.
"Many in the market took Putin's speech as an attempt to
reverse gear in the conflict, or tried to convince themselves of
this," said a forex trader at a large Russian bank, who
cautioned that "it isn't over yet".
COOLER HEADS
In a note to investors, Mattias Westman, founding partner of
Prosperity Capital Management, a major portfolio investor in
Russia, said "a series of bad decisions has been made by all
sides in this situation" in Ukraine, but that cooler heads were
now expected to prevail.
"The situation, in the last day or so, appears to have
stopped escalating and different parties appear to be trying to
find a peaceful solution," he said.
Investors, however, continued to be wary about the economic
implications of Russia's involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
The United States said on Monday that Russia had violated
international law with its military intervention in Ukraine and
that it would look at a series of economic and diplomatic
sanctions to isolate Moscow.
The Russian economy was showing signs of slowing before the
crisis, with manufacturing activity shrinking for a fourth month
in a row in February.
A salesman at a Russian investment company said
institutional investors still expected a wave of outflows from
Russia and the region this week.
He said "the market is pricing a completely different
valuation range for Russia as a consequence of recent events"
because of the increased risk caused by Putin's unpredictability
and economic difficulties that Russia may experience for an
extended period.
"When the further development of events becomes more-or-less
clear then it would be worth taking a look at murdered liquid
Russian stocks," said Vladislav Silaev, trader at Alfa Capital.
Russia's finance ministry announced on Tuesday it was
suspending purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market
to replenish its Reserve Fund because of high volatility on
financial markets.
The purchases, equivalent to 3.5 billion roubles ($95.7
million) a day over three months, had been one of the factors
weighing on the rouble.
The central bank announced on Tuesday it had moved the
rouble's floating corridor by an unusually large 35 kopecks to
35.75-42.75 against the basket the previous day.
On Monday, the bank said it was increasing the intervention
threshold to move the corridor by 5 kopecks to $1.5 billion from
$350 million, and that it would revise its intervention
parameters on a daily basis.