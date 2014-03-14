Russian MICEX stock hits its lowest level since October 2009

BRIEF-Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Wilcon for about $600 mln
* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for approximately $600 million
MOSCOW, March 14 Russia's MICEX stock index fell more than 5 percent on Friday to its lowest level since October 2009, two days before Crimea holds a referendum to vote on joining Russia.
The benchmark stock index was also hit by slowing growth in China which hurt risk-appetite.
* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for approximately $600 million
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0100 GMT on Monday:
* Wesco International - CEO John J. Engel's 2016 total compensation was $7 million versus $6 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ppNlv0) Further company coverage: