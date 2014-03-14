版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 14日 星期五 16:00 BJT

Russian MICEX stock hits its lowest level since October 2009

MOSCOW, March 14 Russia's MICEX stock index fell more than 5 percent on Friday to its lowest level since October 2009, two days before Crimea holds a referendum to vote on joining Russia.

The benchmark stock index was also hit by slowing growth in China which hurt risk-appetite.
