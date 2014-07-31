Russian stocks, rouble stronger after new EU sanctions list

MOSCOW, July 31 Russian stock indexes rose strongly on Thursday after the European Commission published a new list of individuals and companies subject to sanctions over Ukraine but spared major listed companies.

At 0603 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.3 percent to 1,238 points, while the rouble-based MICEX rose 0.8 percent to 1,393 points.

The rouble was 0.5 percent stronger against the dollar at 35.42.

(Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)