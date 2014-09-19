UPDATE 1-Russian stocks fall as economic concern mounts

(Adds details, comments.)
MOSCOW Sep 19 Russian shares fell on Friday,
bucking the trend on other stock markets, amid concern that
Western sanctions over Ukraine are imposing a heavy toll on
Russia's economy.
At 0800 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was
down 0.6 percent to 1,180 points. The rouble-based MICEX
was 0.7 percent lower at 1,439 points.
Analysts said the Russian market was reacting to calls for
the West to toughen sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine
crisis.
On Thursday, the European Parliament backed a resolution
which asked the EU to consider excluding Russia from the
international banking system SWIFT. Meanwhile, Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko asked the U.S. Congress to back
"forceful" sanctions against Russia.
"Both the EU resolution and Poroshenko's tone are quite
surprising, given the progress in Ukraine negotiations and
intact ceasefire," Alfa Bank analysts commented. "That being
said, these statements seem to be political declarations in
nature rather than meant for practical implementation."
Waves of Western sanctions in response to Russia's policy in
Ukraine are now taking a heavy economic toll, with officials
expecting a slow recovery at best.
Russia adopted a relatively tough three-year budget on
Thursday, envisaging the possibility that the government may
have to dip into reserves despite budgetary cutbacks.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the budget had been
prepared in "difficult circumstances, when an economic slowdown
was exacerbated by the implementation of sanctions".
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said that he expected the
economy would grow only 0.1-0.2 percent in the remaining months
of this year.
While the government predicts modest growth of 1 percent
next year, others are less optimistic. Former finance minister
Alexei Kudrin warned earlier this week that the economy was
likely to shrink next year.
He said on Friday that without political changes Russia's
investment climate was unlikely to improve.
The market mood has been further soured this week by the
arrest of tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov on money-laundering
charges, an event that has been attacked by business leaders as
undermining the investment climate.
Shares in Yevtushenkov's Sistema conglomerate were
down 4 percent on Friday, reversing a weak rally on Thursday
following a 30 percent collapse on Wednesday.
Russian share indexes are also softening because of
weakening oil prices. The Brent benchmark was at $97.5 per
barrel on Friday, having fallen from over $99 per barrel on
Thursday.
The trend on Russia's stock market contrasts with gains
elsewhere. Asian and European stock markets were broadly up on
Friday, amid relief over Scotland's vote to remain in the United
Kingdom, preventing a messy break-up that could have fueled
economic uncertainty.
"The positive trend in Europe may continue on Friday because
... the opponents of Scotland's independence from Britain are
victorious. On the Russian market, in contrast, gloom and
discord reigned," Rossiysky Kapital analyst Anastasia Sosnova
said in note.
Despite the stock market gloom, the rouble continued to
rally on Friday, after falling to record lows earlier in the
week.
Analysts said that the rouble is now being supported by
demand from exporters, who need to convert their foreign
currency earnings into local currency to pay monthly taxes.
Mineral extraction tax, the biggest tax paid by natural
resource companies, falls due on Sept. 25.
The rouble was up 0.21 percent against the dollar at 38.40
and up 0.32 percent to 49.51 versus the euro
. It was 0.32 percent stronger at 43.31 against
the dollar-euro basket.
The rouble still remains weak relative to its emerging-
market peers. It has underperformed them by 13 to 14 percent so
far this year, VTB Capital analysts said in a note.
(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Larry King)