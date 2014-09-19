UPDATE 1-Russian stocks fall as economic concern mounts

(Adds details, comments.)

MOSCOW Sep 19 Russian shares fell on Friday, bucking the trend on other stock markets, amid concern that Western sanctions over Ukraine are imposing a heavy toll on Russia's economy.

At 0800 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6 percent to 1,180 points. The rouble-based MICEX was 0.7 percent lower at 1,439 points.

Analysts said the Russian market was reacting to calls for the West to toughen sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

On Thursday, the European Parliament backed a resolution which asked the EU to consider excluding Russia from the international banking system SWIFT. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked the U.S. Congress to back "forceful" sanctions against Russia.

"Both the EU resolution and Poroshenko's tone are quite surprising, given the progress in Ukraine negotiations and intact ceasefire," Alfa Bank analysts commented. "That being said, these statements seem to be political declarations in nature rather than meant for practical implementation."

Waves of Western sanctions in response to Russia's policy in Ukraine are now taking a heavy economic toll, with officials expecting a slow recovery at best.

Russia adopted a relatively tough three-year budget on Thursday, envisaging the possibility that the government may have to dip into reserves despite budgetary cutbacks.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the budget had been prepared in "difficult circumstances, when an economic slowdown was exacerbated by the implementation of sanctions".

Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said that he expected the economy would grow only 0.1-0.2 percent in the remaining months of this year.

While the government predicts modest growth of 1 percent next year, others are less optimistic. Former finance minister Alexei Kudrin warned earlier this week that the economy was likely to shrink next year.

He said on Friday that without political changes Russia's investment climate was unlikely to improve.

The market mood has been further soured this week by the arrest of tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov on money-laundering charges, an event that has been attacked by business leaders as undermining the investment climate.

Shares in Yevtushenkov's Sistema conglomerate were down 4 percent on Friday, reversing a weak rally on Thursday following a 30 percent collapse on Wednesday.

Russian share indexes are also softening because of weakening oil prices. The Brent benchmark was at $97.5 per barrel on Friday, having fallen from over $99 per barrel on Thursday.

The trend on Russia's stock market contrasts with gains elsewhere. Asian and European stock markets were broadly up on Friday, amid relief over Scotland's vote to remain in the United Kingdom, preventing a messy break-up that could have fueled economic uncertainty.

"The positive trend in Europe may continue on Friday because ... the opponents of Scotland's independence from Britain are victorious. On the Russian market, in contrast, gloom and discord reigned," Rossiysky Kapital analyst Anastasia Sosnova said in note.

Despite the stock market gloom, the rouble continued to rally on Friday, after falling to record lows earlier in the week.

Analysts said that the rouble is now being supported by demand from exporters, who need to convert their foreign currency earnings into local currency to pay monthly taxes.

Mineral extraction tax, the biggest tax paid by natural resource companies, falls due on Sept. 25.

The rouble was up 0.21 percent against the dollar at 38.40 and up 0.32 percent to 49.51 versus the euro . It was 0.32 percent stronger at 43.31 against the dollar-euro basket.

The rouble still remains weak relative to its emerging- market peers. It has underperformed them by 13 to 14 percent so far this year, VTB Capital analysts said in a note.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Larry King)