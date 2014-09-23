Russian assets firm on China data, newspaper report on sanctions

MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian assets firmed on
Tuesday, buoyed by positive economic data from China, a major
market for Russia's raw materials, and by a report that the
European Union might review sanctions imposed against Moscow
over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
At 0730 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up
0.5 percent at 1,157 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX
traded 0.4 percent higher at 1,418 points.
The daily Kommersant, citing an EU source, reported the
28-nation bloc could review its economic sanctions against
Russia as early as Sept. 30.
"(This report) should support the market today," analysts at
Alfa Bank wrote in a note.
China's factory activity data came in stronger than
expected, boosting Moscow's metal and steel companies for whom
China is a major market.
However, trading was restricted for shares of coal-to-steel
group Mechel after they tumbled nearly 30 percent in
the previous session following a comment by Economy Minister
Alexei Ulyukayev that bankruptcy may be the only option for the
debt-ridden miner.
The rouble was 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at
38.65 and traded unchanged on the day at 49.69
versus the euro.
This left the currency nearly 0.1 percent stronger at 43.62
against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses
to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)