Russian stocks rally ahead of EU sanctions review

MOSCOW Sep 25 Russian stocks rallied early on
Thursday, with investors betting that the European Union may
decide to ease some of its sanctions against Russia at the end
of this month.
At 0610 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up
0.3 percent to 1,193 points, while the rouble-based peer MICEX
was 0.5 percent higher at 1,448 points.
The European Union imposed stiffer sanctions over Russia's
actions in Ukraine earlier this month, but EU officials said at
the time they would review all punitive measures against Russia
at the end of this month following an assessment of the
three-week-old ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.
The rouble eased after strong gains on Wednesday driven by
demand for local currency to pay a monthly mineral extraction
tax falling due today.
The rouble was 0.28 percent weaker against the dollar at
38.29 and lost 0.16 percent to 48.85 versus the
euro.
This has left the currency 0.21 percent weaker at 43.01
against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses
to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
(Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)