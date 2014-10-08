Rouble opens down versus dlr, Russian shares fall further

MOSCOW Oct 8 The rouble was slightly weaker
against the dollar on Wednesday but stronger against the euro,
while Russian shares fell for a second day, following global
markets hit by weak euro zone data.
At 0615 GMT the rouble was 0.17 percent weaker against the
dollar at 39.97 but gained 0.2 percent to 50.5
versus the euro.
That left the currency flat at 44.70 against the dollar-euro
basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble's
nominal exchange rate.
The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it had spent $420
million to defend the rouble on Monday, following $980 million
on Friday.
It also said it had moved the rouble's floating corridor by
5 kopecks on Tuesday, to 35.65-44.65, implying further
interventions.
The rouble and Russian shares are under pressure as the
price of oil, Russia's main export, continues to fall, with
Brent losing around 90 cents to $91.20 on Wednesday.
The dollar-denominated RTS stock index was down 0.8
percent to 1,098 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was
also down 0.8 percent at 1,393 points.
Russian stocks are following Asian markets lower, hit by
weak data on German industrial production and an IMF downgrade
of global economic growth in 2015.
