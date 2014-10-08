UPDATE 1-Rouble's slide continues despite central bank interventions

(Writes through, adds comments)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia's rouble continued to slide
on Wednesday, under pressure from falling oil prices and demand
for dollars by local companies, prompting further central bank
action to stem its decline.
The central bank says it has spent at least $1.4 billion
defending the rouble since last Friday. The total amount is
likely to be significantly higher, because the bank only
releases interventions data with a two-day lag.
Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank in Moscow,
estimates the central bank spent $500 million on Tuesday and
$1.3 billion on Wednesday, in addition to the $1.4 billion the
bank has already announced.
The rouble has been battered for months by risk aversion
towards Russian assets caused by the conflict in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Western sanctions restricting access to international
capital have starved Russian companies of the foreign currency
they need to service their overseas debts.
Russia has healthy gold and foreign exchange reserves of
some $450 billion it can draw on to defend the rouble, but its
reserves have fallen for six straight weeks.
"The key issue for the central bank now is not to allow a
run on the currency by the population," said Tatiana Orlova, a
strategist at RBS bank in London.
"If you assume that the population won't join (in this
rouble sell-off), I would say the central bank will have to sell
$20-$30 billion, and that's based on demand from banks and
companies," she said. "But what we don't know is to what extent
the Russian population will take part in this."
The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the
rouble once it crosses the boundaries of a trading band against
a dollar-euro basket. Once it has spent $350 million
defending the currency, it moves the band by 5 kopecks, which it
has said it has done five times between Friday and Tuesday.
The rouble broke through the new band, which on Tuesday was
set at 35.65-44.65 roubles per basket, within the first hour of
trading and later slumped to a new low of 44.96.
At 1245 GMT, the rouble was 0.58 percent weaker against the
dollar at 40.13 and dropped 0.39 percent to 50.80
versus the euro.
OIL PRICE PRESSURE
Falling prices for benchmark Brent crude, which fell below
$91 a barrel on Wednesday to its lowest since June 2012, have
been a major factor dragging the rouble lower in recent weeks.
Oil is one of Russia's chief exports, and sales of oil and
gas make up as much as half of federal budget revenues.
"If Brent closes in on the $85-90 per barrel range, then a
year-end rate of 41-41.5 roubles per dollar is more likely.
There is no specific 'line in the sand' rate," Chris Weafer,
founding partner at Macro Advisory consultancy in Moscow, said
in a recent note.
"The central bank is only likely to be sensitive to the
volume of capital flight and if they perceive any sense of
public panic. Beyond those conditions the rouble will more
likely mirror the oil price," he said.
Moscow-listed shares were similarly shaken by the dramatic
decline in oil prices, given the absence of market-moving news
from Ukraine and bearish sentiment on international markets
linked to worries over global growth.
The dollar-denominated RTS stock index was down 1.9
percent to 1,085 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was
down 1.5 percent at 1,382 points.
Vadim Feldblyum, a senior equity salesman at BCS brokerage,
said: "The news flow from Ukraine has stopped, and everyone's
looking at the dynamics of oil."
(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta in Moscow and Sujata
Rao in London; Editing by Lidia Kelly, Larry King)