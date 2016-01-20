UPDATE 5-Oil slump sends Russian rouble to all-time low

* Rouble weakens past previous record low from Dec 2014
* Currency in sway of global trends
* No sign of panic dollar-buying in capital
* Stocks, bonds also tumble
(Updates prices, paragraph 2)
By Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov
MOSCOW, Jan 20 The Russian rouble struck a new
record low on Wednesday as fresh falls in world oil prices
deepened investor worries about Russia's contracting,
commodity-dependent economy.
The rouble was trading down 4.6 percent at 82.16 to the
dollar at 1715 GMT after earlier reaching a
historic low of 82.29 earlier in the session. It was 4.6 percent
lower versus the euro at 89.66.
The previous all-time low was 80.10 roubles per dollar,
reached in December 2014 when Russia was in the grips of a
financial crisis exacerbated by Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis.
Analysts said the rouble was likely to remain on the ropes
as long as oil prices continue their decline but that the
central bank was unlikely to intervene to defend the currency
unless financial stability was threatened.
"The rouble is trading on oil and risk sentiment," said Tom
Levinson, chief forex strategist at Sberbank CIB, the
investment-banking arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank
.
"Despite arguably offering good value at this level, no one
is going to become neutral or positive on the rouble without
signs of a recovery in oil prices."
In contrast to the situation 13 months ago, there was no
sign of panic buying of dollars on Moscow streets on Wednesday
-- a factor likely to prevent the central bank taking active
steps to defend the currency.
Many Russian consumers, having spent months already watching
the value of the roubles in their pockets fall, have adopted a
fatalistic approach to the currency's decline.
But the rouble's slide makes it more likely the central bank
will have to postpone interest rate cuts badly needed to breathe
new life into the economy.
In a country where many consumer goods are imported, the
rouble's drop will also push up inflation, testing so-far robust
public support for President Vladimir Putin in a year when
Russia holds a parliamentary election.
The central bank cut rates aggressively in early 2015 to
ease the impact of an economic recession but has been forced to
leave them on hold since July, despite prospects for the economy
remaining grim. Russia's economy shrank an estimated 3.9 percent
last year and the International Monetary Fund forecast on
Tuesday another 1 percent contraction in 2016.
The bank next meets on monetary policy on Jan. 29, and
market expectations have recently shifted towards a "hold"
decision.
GLOBAL GLOOM
The deep pessimism on Russian markets mirrored falls on
Asian and European stock markets.
Almost $6 trillion has been wiped off the value of global
stock markets since the start of the year, and worries over the
health of the global economy are growing.
For Russia, the roughly 25 percent fall in Brent crude oil
prices since the start of the year is particularly
painful, since oil is the key Russian export.
The central bank said on Wednesday, however, that the
rouble's weakening had an "objective character" and was taking
place "smoothly", implying it will stick to its policy of
allowing the currency to float freely.
The rouble, by comparison with the oil price, is down by a
less severe 9 percent against the dollar since the start of
2016, in part as it had fallen so steeply since late 2014.
Brent was trading 2 percent weaker at $28.2 a barrel at 1340
GMT, not far from its weakest since 2003.
Ruslan Pshonkovsky, head of treasury at Eximbank of Russia,
said the rouble's losses on Wednesday were probably exacerbated
by stop-loss orders once it traded beyond 80 per dollar.
Pshonkovsky said the fact that forex demand remained
relatively weak, in part due to an easier foreign debt repayment
burden for Russian firms in 2016, meant the rouble was unlikely
to collapse.
But Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at
UniCredit in London, said: "At these levels I wouldn't want to
be involved in the rouble, it can be very volatile."
Other Russian assets also slumped on Wednesday.
The dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 4.2
percent to 632 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was
1.2 percent lower at 1,625 points.
Shares in Sberbank, a bellwether for the economy,
were down 3.5 percent.
Bonds also lost ground on Wednesday. The yield on the 2042
dollar bond rose by 7 basis points to 6.51
percent, reflecting a fall in price.
For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Jack Stubbs; Editing by
Christian Lowe and Catherine Evans)