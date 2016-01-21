UPDATE 4-Rouble hits new low, Kremlin denies currency collapse

* Rouble hits all-time lows for 2nd day

MOSCOW, Jan 21 The rouble maintained its slide through record lows on Thursday, threatening more hardship for ordinary Russians and prompting some to stock up on dollars as the Kremlin denied the currency was collapsing.

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina cancelled a visit to the World Economic Forum meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos as the currency, squeezed by Western sanctions and the collapse in the value of Russia's oil exports, chalked up one of its biggest intraday drops in around a year.

At one point the rouble smashed through 83 per dollar for the first time and weakened as far as 86, though it later recovered some ground.

Russia's economy shrank an estimated 3.9 percent last year. But the central bank may have to to postpone interest rate cuts to revive growth because many of the products Russians consume are imported and the weakening rouble spurs inflation.

However, a weaker rouble increases the local value of Russia's energy sales, insulating the government's budget.

The central bank said it held a meeting with bankers in the evening to encourage lending to businesses and households.

It introduced "forbearance measures" at the end of 2014 to help banks cope with the economic pain, allowing them to use favourable exchange rates when calculating their capital adequacy levels and relaxing rules on how much they must set aside against loan losses.

A source at a major bank said the central bank has not proposed specific steps.

"The (rouble) rate volatility was the main subject of the discussions," he said, adding that the meeting lasted about an hour and a half and that governor Nabiullina did not attend.

Earlier on Thursday the bank said Nabiullina had not gone to Davos.

DOLLARS FOR A 'BLACK DAY'

RBC daily said, citing a government source, that the authorities may revive a practice of advising exporters to sell part of their foreign currency revenues to support the rouble. It also said Nabiullina may have cancelled the Davos visit in order to start negotiations with exporters.

Reuters was not able to independently corroborate the report.

A cashier at an exchange booth on Moscow's central Tverskaya Street said clients had been buying more hard currency than usual in amounts of around $100.

"People are afraid. They are buying dollars for a black day," the cashier said, using a Russian idiom.

Yet there was little sign of any souring of attitudes towards President Vladimir Putin, with people instead blaming global economic trends or a Western plot.

Magomed, a businessman walking along the upmarket Stoleshnikov Lane in central Moscow, said Western countries were deliberately driving the rouble lower. "But we will defeat them. Russia is too large."

By 1515 GMT the rouble was trading around 83.63 to the dollar. While collapsing oil prices have been the main culprit in its almost 60 percent fall against the U.S. currency in the past 18 months, on Thursday crude oil benchmark Brent was higher, around $28.35 a barrel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was being briefed about the currency moves, but that the central bank had the situation in hand. "The rate is volatile, but it is far from being a collapse," he said.

Currency dealers attributed the pressure on the currency to a "speculative attack".

"TOO LATE "

"Many people are resigned to the fact the currency is falling, the sense is that it's too late to do anything," said Chris Weafer, senior partner at Macro Advisory consultancy in Moscow.

Major Russian banks said the volume of currency-exchange operations by individuals had not increased dramatically in recent days, and a Reuters reporter saw no long queues in bureaux de change in central Moscow.

On Wednesday, holders of dollar mortgages stormed an office of Delta Credit bank in the capital, demanding that their agreements be reviewed.

Express-Volga, a bank based in the Russian provincial city of Saratov, said it would limit its operations with foreign currency from Feb. 1 due to market volatility.

Analysts said investors had added to bets against the rouble after the central bank signalled it was unlikely to actively intervene to defend the currency.

On Wednesday, the central bank said the rouble's weakening had an "objective character" and was taking place "smoothly".

Natalia Orlova, economist at Alfa Bank, said in a note that the market had taken the central bank's comments, as well as those by the Kremlin, as a sign the rouble would be the authorities' main tool to shield the budget from falling oil prices.

"The bad news, however, is that oil still appears to have room to go lower, and we believe that touching $20 a barrel is a possibility," Orlova said. "In this case we would expect the rouble exchange rate to decline to 90-95 per dollar."

($1 = 83.9980 roubles)