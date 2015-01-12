版本:
Moscow Exchange says derivatives trading interrupted

MOSCOW Jan 12 The Moscow Exchange said trading on its derivatives market was interrupted at 2:04 p.m. (1104 GMT) on Monday.

It said in a statement it was investigating the cause of the suspension. (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
