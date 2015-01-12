版本:
Moscow Exchange says derivatives market trade to resume

MOSCOW Jan 12 The Moscow Exchange said on Monday that trading on its derivatives market would resume at 2.50 p.m. (1150 GMT).

The Exchange earlier said that trading had been interrupted, with the cause unknown. (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
