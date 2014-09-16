Rouble falls sharply to new low, foreign debt repayments weigh

MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's rouble currency fell
sharply at the opening on Tuesday, touching a new all-time low
and extending losses from the previous session, dragged lower in
part by hefty foreign debt repayments by Russian companies this
month.
At 1018 GMT, the rouble was 0.81 percent weaker against the
dollar at 38.69 and lost 0.79 percent to trade at
50.03 versus the euro.
That left the currency 0.79 percent weaker at 43.80 against
the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge
the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
Russian companies have around $20 billion in foreign debt
payments due in September, according to Alexander Golovtsov,
chief analyst at UralSib Asset Management.
Weighing on sentiment, investors worldwide are positioning
for a possible hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy stance at its two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
"You could characterise the behaviour of the market on the
dollar-rouble pair as panicky and irrational," Alexei Mikheev,
an analyst at VTB 24 bank's investment department, said in a
note to clients.
Russian shares also slipped on Tuesday, with the
dollar-denominated RTS index down 0.9 percent at 1,184
points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.1
percent lower at 1,452 points.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)