UPDATE 2-Rouble plumbs new depths, with dollar in short supply

By Alexander Winning and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 16 The Russian rouble fell to new
lows on Tuesday as Russian companies paid foreign debts amid a
shortage of dollars, but comments that officials may make more
foreign currency available helped to check the losses.
The rouble has been dropping since the middle of last week.
Falling oil prices, punitive sanctions over Ukraine and broad
emerging-market weakness before this week's meeting of the U.S.
Federal Reserve all contributed to the decline.
With little to support the currency, traders had positioned
for further weakness, and in the opening hours of trading the
rouble touched a new low of 38.93 against the dollar. It fell
below 38 roubles per dollar for the first time ever on Monday.
By 1210 GMT, however, the rouble had recovered to 38.63
against the dollar, down 0.64 percent from Monday's close, and
50.02 against the euro, down 0.77 percent.
Analysts linked the rouble's slight recovery to comments by
Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev, who said the Finance
Ministry and central bank were discussing options to provide
additional foreign-currency liquidity.
"If this happens, then it would be major news for the
currency market," said Dmitry Savchenko, a forex analyst at
Nordea Bank in Moscow. "The proximity of the central bank's
intervention zone is also an important factor."
The rouble reached 44.09 against the dollar-euro basket in
early trading - within touching distance of the 44.40 level at
which the central bank carries out unlimited interventions. By
1200 GMT, it was at 43.75, 0.70 percent weaker from the previous
close.
Preventing further losses was a decision by Ukraine's
parliament on Tuesday to pass a law that will give "special
status" to eastern regions, a conciliatory gesture that could
help efforts to achieve a lasting peace with pro-Russian rebels.
Alexei Mikheev, an analyst at VTB 24 bank's investment
department, said in a note to clients: "You could characterise
the behaviour of the market on the dollar-rouble pair as panicky
and irrational."
On Friday the European Union and the United States imposed
new sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine,
largely designed to limit major companies' access to Western
finance. The U.S. sanctions were harsher than expected, hitting
major private companies as well as state ones.
Private oil companies Lukoil and Surgutneftegaz
are among the companies affected by restrictions on
importing technology. The United States has also not shied away
from targeting state-owned gas giant Gazprom, which is
notably absent from EU sanctions.
DOLLAR SHORTAGE
Restrictions on international financing come with dollars in
high demand globally, and particularly in Russia, where many
large companies need them to repay foreign debts in coming
weeks.
In a report, Morgan Stanley calculated that debt redemptions
by Russian companies and banks will almost double to around $47
billion in the fourth quarter from $26 billion in the third.
"With relatively stable conditions on external markets such
a collapse in the rouble can only be explained by real demand
for foreign currency from companies and speculative pressure,"
ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.
"The threat of sanctions and the closure of access to
foreign currency liquidity from the West is feeding demand."
He added that "despite the panic" ING was not changing its
medium-term forecasts. The bank sees the rouble at 37.49 against
the dollar and 41 against the basket a year from now.
The central bank has been progressively scaling back its
forex market interventions as it prepares to allow the rouble to
float freely from the start of next year.
While the policy changes have been well advertised and do
not explain current negative market sentiment, they mean shifts
in market mood effect the rouble more quickly than in the past.
Also weighing on sentiment, investors worldwide are eyeing a
possible hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
stance at its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday.
Analysts said that monthly tax payments, which require
Russian exporters to convert foreign currency into roubles,
would support the rouble later in the month.
Russian share indexes moved higher on Tuesday, with the
dollar-denominated RTS index up 0.4 percent and the
rouble-based MICEX index 1.1 percent higher.
Most underlying share prices were stronger as markets
reacted to relative calm in eastern Ukraine and the new law
affecting the status of eastern regions. Leading bank Sberbank
was up 2.2 percent, oil major Rosneft up 1.8
percent, and Gazprom up 1.9 percent.
