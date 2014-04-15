Russian RTS stock index down 3 pct after reports of Ukraine fighting

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's dollar-denominated RTS stock index has fallen more than 3 percent on the day after reports of fighting in eastern Ukraine.
At 1425 GMT the RTS was down 3.2 percent at 1,146 points while the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 2.5 percent at 1,143 points.
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday evening that a "special operation" was underway in the town of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, where there were reports of shooting at a military airfield, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015