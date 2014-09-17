版本:
Shares in Russia's Sistema slide 28 pct after chairman placed under house arrest

MOSCOW, Sept 17 Shares in Russia's Sistema holding company dropped 28 percent at the opening on Wednesday after its chairman was placed under house arrest and accused of money-laundering.

Shares in the Bashneft oil company, one of Sistema's main assets, slid 13 percent by 0610 GMT while the broad rouble-denominated MICEX was down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
