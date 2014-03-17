版本:
Moscow stocks open higher, rouble weaker after Crimea votes to join Russia

MOSCOW, March 17 Russian shares opened unexpectedly higher on Monday after Ukraine's Crimea region voted in favour of joining Russia.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5 percent at 1,088.7 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX was up 2.4 percent at 1,266.3 points.

Analysts said they had expected Russian assets to slide on uncertainty over the scale of measures the West will impose over the seizure of Crimea.

The rouble weakened at opening, trading 0.3 percent lower against the dollar and 0.2 percent down versus the euro.
