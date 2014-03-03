版本:
Russian assets plummet after Putin declares right to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian rouble fell 2.5 percent to an all-time low of 36.5 roubles against the dollar at the opening of exchange trading on Monday, while the MICEX index of Moscow stocks fell 5 percent to 1,369 points.

Analysts had predicted that Russian financial markets would see large falls on Monday after President Vladimir Putin received parliamentary approval to deploy Russian troops in Ukraine.
