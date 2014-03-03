Russian assets plummet after Putin declares right to invade Ukraine

BRIEF-Xoma receieves notice to terminate license agreement from Novo Nordisk
* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian rouble fell 2.5 percent to an all-time low of 36.5 roubles against the dollar at the opening of exchange trading on Monday, while the MICEX index of Moscow stocks fell 5 percent to 1,369 points.
Analysts had predicted that Russian financial markets would see large falls on Monday after President Vladimir Putin received parliamentary approval to deploy Russian troops in Ukraine.
* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons
* Home Bancshares- on april 20, board of co approved increase in number of directors on board pursuant to company’s restated articles of incorporation
* CareDx Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to expect revenue to be in range of $45 million to $50 million, excluding any potential allosure revenue