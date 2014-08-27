版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 27日 星期三 20:22 BJT

McDonald's says to appeal court rulings on Moscow branches closures

MOSCOW Aug 27 McDonald's said on Wednesday it would appeal a Moscow courts' rulings ordering the temporary closure of three restaurants in the Russian capital due to sanitary violations.

"We do not agree with the courts' decisions and will appeal them according to established procedures," a spokeswoman for McDonald's in Russia said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Thomas Grove)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐