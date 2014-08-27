McDonald's says to appeal court rulings on Moscow branches closures

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA
MOSCOW Aug 27 McDonald's said on Wednesday it would appeal a Moscow courts' rulings ordering the temporary closure of three restaurants in the Russian capital due to sanitary violations.
"We do not agree with the courts' decisions and will appeal them according to established procedures," a spokeswoman for McDonald's in Russia said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Thomas Grove)
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.