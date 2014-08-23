Russian Deputy PM says no plans to ban McDonald's - report

MOSCOW Aug 23 Russian authorities are not
planning to close down the McDonald's chain of fast food
restaurants in the country, Itar-Tass news agency quoted Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Saturday.
Russia's food safety watchdog has launched sanitary
inspections of McDonald's restaurants across the country against
the backdrop of a standoff with the West over Ukraine. It has
closed down three restaurants in Moscow citing breaches of
sanitary regulations.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)